Subtropical storm Alberto whips up mini-waterspout in hotel pool

Strong winds from Subtropical atorm Alberto whipped up a mini-waterspout in a Panama City Beach hotel pool as the storm made landfall in Florida on May 28.
Justin Ray Parker via Storyful
The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.