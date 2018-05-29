A Taco Bell manager in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood stabbed his employee in the abdomen early May 29 after an argument over a women escalated, police said. The stabbing happened in an alley, and the victim did not press charges but was hospitalized.
Taco Bell manager stabs worker in heated argument over a woman, Chicago police say

By Jared Gilmour

May 29, 2018 05:50 PM

Someone call human resources.

A 40-something manager at a Chicago Taco Bell stabbed his 21-year-old male employee in the abdomen early Tuesday morning, according to police. The fast food joint was in the city’s Wrigleyville neighborhood on the north side, the Chicago Tribune reports.

But what triggered the bloody fight? The two men were bickering over a woman, police told Patch. The argument was apparently an ongoing one.

It began as a verbal argument, Patch reports, but eventually the men took their dispute out of the restaurant and into a nearby alley — which is where the manager pulled out the knife and stabbed his employee, according to police.

When police arrived around 6:30 a.m., they found the victim bleeding from the stomach, WLS reports. He wasn’t seriously hurt, police said.

The 21-year-old victim wouldn’t cooperate with police, authorities told the Tribune. He declined to press charges but was hospitalized after the incident.

And it sounds like Taco Bell doesn’t want to dwell on the incident much, either: A representative for the fast food chain told the Tribune that she could offer “absolutely nothing” in the way of comment on the alleged stabbing.

