Son plotted a staged robbery, affidavit says. Now he's dead — and so are his parents

The grisly deaths of a married couple and their son, whose body was found months after theirs, were the result of a staged robbery plot that turned violent and deadly, according to court documents reportedly released Tuesday.
Matthew Lindquist, 21, planned to let Ruth Correa and her brother access the basement in his parents’ Griswold, Connecticut house. He intended to give them a safe and allow himself to be tied up so he could say the home was robbed, Correa, 23, told police, the Hartford Courant reported.
An affidavit says Matthew Lindquist wanted to trade the contents of the safe — guns — for drugs, WFSB reported. But over time he looked “panicky and fidgety,” then tried to run, court documents said, per the news station.
Authorities say Correa told them her brother then chased after Matthew and hit him in the head with a machete. Matthew started yelling and freaking out, she said. Correa and her brother then started stabbing him, according to the affidavit reported by the Courant.
Correa and her brother still got their hands on the safe, the affidavit said. But they were caught by Matthew's dad Kenneth Lindquist, who fought with Correa’s brother, the affidavit said, according to the newspaper.
In the affidavit reported by WFSB, Correa told police her brother hit Kenneth with a baseball bat and later choked Matthew's mother Janet Lindquist with a rope.
The Correa siblings set the house on fire and fled in Matthew’s car, the affidavit said, reported WFSB.
Firefighters responding the the blaze found the remains of Janet and Kenneth Lindquist, NBC Connecticut reported. Matthew Lindquist's burnt out car was found shortly after, police said.
Correa told a neighbor at her apartment complex that she and her brother "stabbed" the couple, "killing them, and then burnt the house before they took a car," according to the arrest warrant, WFSB reported.
Matthew was missing and considered a person of interest, the Day reported. Then his body was found in a wooded area nearby on May 5.
Police arrested Correa on murder, home invasion and arson charges about a week later, FOX 61 reported.
Her brother has not been charged in the case, WFSB reported, though police have said additional arrests are expected.
