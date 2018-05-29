ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's 'repugnant' tweet about Obama aide

ABC abruptly canceled "Roseanne" on Tuesday after the show's star, Roseanne Barr, made a controversial tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets.

Barr had tweeted that Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes." The tweet sparked swift and angry reaction on social media.

Wanda Sykes quit as a producer of the show. Barr's co-star, Sara Gilbert, tweeted that Barr's "comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

Barr tweeted an apology to Jarrett saying she was sorry "for making a bad joke."

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Barr tweeted, following up with, “I am now leaving Twitter.”

Barr deleted the Jarrett tweet, which read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

She also tweeted or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

ABCs decision to cancel the show shocked industry insiders.

The revival of the sitcom, where Barr played the matriarch of a blue-collar family, was scheduled to have an 11th season this fall, reported Variety. It finished this TV season as the No. 1 scripted primetime TV series among ages 18-49 according to Nielson, Variety reported.