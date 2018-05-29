Spell check: Why do so many Indian Americans win the National Spelling Bee?

SHARE COPY LINK Since 1999, 18 of the last 22 winners of the Scripps National Spelling Bee have been Indian-American, making the incredible trend one of the longest in sports history. Sam Rega Jason Boatright

Since 1999, 18 of the last 22 winners of the Scripps National Spelling Bee have been Indian-American, making the incredible trend one of the longest in sports history. Sam Rega Jason Boatright