Teen attacked by shark while on vacation in Florida. He may still get to Disney World

Cody High was on vacation in Florida with his family when the 15-year-old from San Angelo, Texas was bitten by a 6-foot long bull shark, KIDY10 reported on its Facebook page. The shark bit the teen in his lower calf on his left leg, the TV station reported.
According to a GoFundMe page set up to cover High's medical costs, the teen was playing with niece and nephews in the ocean near Cocoa Beach when the bull shark took "a huge bite out of his" leg.
The shark attack occurred just after 5 p.m. in an area of the beach where there were no lifeguards or shark spotters, brevardtimes.com reported.
A Cocoa Beach police officer helped High get to the boardwalk where Brevard County Fire Rescue rushed him to Cape Canaveral Hospital, according to the website.
After being stabilized, the teenager was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital where surgery was performed, High's cousin said in the GoFundMe page's description.
Judy High, the teen's mother, told KIDY10 that he is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. There is still hope that he will get to visit Disney World, according to High's family.
While High is on the mend, the cost of his medical care was substantial. His surgeon reportedly said he used "too many stitches to count," and his family has set a $20,000 goal for his GoFundMe page. That money will be used to defray costs for rehab and the possibility of more surgery, according to his family, which said all money raised will be used for his hospital bills.
As of Sunday evening, $345 had been raised.
At least six sharks have been spotted in the waters off Cocoa Beach since February, according to Brevard Times.
Last year, there were more shark attacks in Brevard County, where Cocoa Beach is located, than any other area in the U.S., save for Volusia, Fla., tripping.com reported. There were four reported shark attacks there in 2016.
A 10-year-old boy suffered a "significant injury" from a shark bite on Cocoa Beach last June, according to nbcnews.com.
