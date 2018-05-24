He saw a black object hit his car. Then he found a gun in his bumper.

A motorist in Washington saw something small and black hurtling toward his car on the freeway. When he pulled over, he found a gun lodged in the front bumper.
The driver alerted authorities, who dislodged the gun and turned it over to the Lakewood Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the Washington State Patrol.
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Trooper Guy Gill told KOMO. “The driver called 911 and he was just kind of like everyone else saying, ‘This is so strange, but I believe I struck a firearm and it’s still stuck in the front of my vehicle.”
According to a tweet from Gill, the driver saw a small “black object” in the air while he was driving on Interstate 5.
The object struck the Honda, but since nothing seemed to be wrong with the car, the driver kept going, according to Q13 Fox.
He stopped 18 miles down the road, in Olympia, because he needed gas, according to KOMO. That's when he noticed the gun.
KOMO reported that Lakewood police believe the gun may have been used in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
Details on where the gun came from or how it ended up flying down the freeway are currently unavailable.
