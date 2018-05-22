Coast Guard searching for NC man who reportedly went overboard from Carnival cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Greensboro, North Carolina man who went overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida on Tuesday.

Brian Lamonds, 50, is missing from the Carnival Paradise cruise ship about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla.

Coast Guard Key West watchstanders received a call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from the cruise ship saying Lamonds was missing and reportedly went overboard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo, based in Key West, are helping in the search.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Carnival Paradise departs from Miami, according to the cruise company's website.