Does plaque honoring Brandi Chastain look more like Mickey Rooney? Maybe Gary Busey?

In this photo taken Monday May 21, 2018, Bay Area Sports Hall of Hame inductee Brandi Chastain poses by her plaque during a press conference in San Francisco. Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Chastain. The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain diplomatically said "it's not the most flattering. But it's nice." San Francisco Chronicle via AP Scott Strazzante