16-year-old trans graduate made history at his high school. Here's why he's leaving Mississippi.

Jorden Blosser is graduating from Pass Christian High. He's the first out transgender student to do so. His journey was difficult at times, but he's graduating with honors and a full ride to a prestigious private college in Kentucky. Amanda McCoy