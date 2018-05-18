Woman asked deputy for directions. She forgot about the drugs in her car, cops say.

A West Virginia woman picked the wrong person to ask for directions last month in Virginia.
Lisa M. Polk, 56, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia was driving near Round Hill, Virginia on March 22 when she stopped to ask for directions from a Loudon County Sheriff's deputy, their office said in a Tuesday release.
The deputy determined Polk was possibly under the influence of alcohol, and an open container of alcohol was found in her vehicle, the sheriff's office said. A search led the deputy to find suitcases filled with around six pounds of marijuana, 200 grams of THC oil, more than $1,500 in cash, as well as rolling papers and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.
Polk was charged with public intoxication and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She was released on bond.
