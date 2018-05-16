Rapper T.I. says guard was asleep on the job, sparking argument that got him arrested

A lawyer for the Clifford Harris, Jr., otherwise known as T.I., wrote in a statement that the Atlanta-based rapper was arrested outside his own gated community after T.I. found the security guard "sound asleep."
Harris was arrested early Wednesday on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault charges as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta, the Associated Press reported. A friend was arrested along with him.
Harris was returning to his home at around 4 a.m. when the incident occurred, WSB reported. Police told the station Harris ha d forgotten his key and gotten into an argument with a guard who wouldn't let him in.
“Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, police told WSB.
Harris bonded out of jail at about 8 a.m. Wednesday after posting $2,250, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
But Harris's lawyer said Harris had been "wrongfully arrested."
"Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community - where his wife Tiny' and his family reside. The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry," his attorney Steve Sadow wrote on Facebook. "The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with Tiny' by phone and “Tiny” confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip."
In an interview with The Blast, Harris said he and the guard had a "very heated debate" about the alleged sleeping on the job, but that it never became physical. He told the site law enforcement in the area were "white cops in a very white area."
Harris served about seven months in prison in 2009 after an arrest on federal gun charges, the AP reported, and also spent about 10 months in federal prison on a probation violation in 2010 after he was arrested on drug charges in Los Angeles.
Comments