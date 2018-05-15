'It's a brotherhood': Dozens of cops show up at school to support son of slain officer

The 5-year-old son of a slain Indiana police officer went back to school for the first time since his father's death.
But Dakota Pitts didn't have to do it all on his own.
Wearing his father's badge, the boy returned to Sullivan Elementary School with dozens of cops by his side, WNDU reported.
Detective Les Hamm said it was the least officers could do for their former colleague Rob Pitts, who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a murder suspect on May 4 in Terre Haute.
"It's a brotherhood; it's not like any other job you're going to have," Hamm told WNDU. "Guys are close, you form bonds that you wouldn't form in a different profession. When somebody's in need, we go, especially for a fallen officer and his kid."
A video from the Tribune Star shows Dakota walking past a long line of police officers.
He stops and waves to someone behind the camera, and an officer then gives him a SWAT shirt.
"Welcome back to school, bud," one of the officers says.
Samantha Phegley, principal of the elementary school, told The Tribune Star that it was important to have people there to support Dakota.
“It was his first day back,” she said. "It was really great the officers came to support him.
"Dakota thought a lot of his father being a police officer.”
Around 70 officers showed up to support Dakota after the death of his dad, who was a police officer in both Terre Haute and Sullivan for a combined 22 years, according to Fox6.
Kelli Jones, the sister of Rob Pitts, said she hopes the gesture will send a powerful message to the 5-year-old and his two other siblings.
"He will definitely know that his dad was a hero," she told Fox6. "Blood doesn't always make family, and I think the blue family just went above and beyond."
