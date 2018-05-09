Teens had sex in school bathroom — but didn’t know a classmate was filming, Ga. cops say

A Georgia high school student faces felony charges after police say he secretly recorded two other students having sex in a school bathroom, then spread the video to friends and beyond.
Kyle Steven Bahner, 17, positioned his phone over a closed bathroom stall at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, and captured video of a 15-year-old girl as she performed a sex act on a 16-year-old boy, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant obtained by the Marietta Daily Journal. Neither the boy nor the girl realized Bahner was in the boys’ bathroom recording their May 2 encounter, police said.
Bahner faces felony eavesdropping-surveillance charges, according to Cobb County jail records. He was arrested May 3, and then released on $5,720 bond.
The school alerted police last week after they noticed that video showing the sex act was spreading online, through social media, in group chats and over AirDrop, WSB-TV reports. The sex act in the video was consensual, police said.
"You can’t get rid of that," Trevor Worthy, an alumnus of Cobb County schools, told the TV station. "That’s sort of how videos work these days. Electronically, once it’s online, it’s very, very hard to get rid of."
Bahner told school leaders that “I took a video of a guy and a girl in a stall because I don't see how they should let that happen and I was showing it to my friends,” according to the warrant obtained by WXIA.
The school said it plans to take action beyond the criminal charges Bahner faces.
"This incident has been thoroughly investigated by school administrators and school district police,” Cobb County Schools said in a statement to WXIA. “In addition to the criminal charge, appropriate action has been taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”
