Watch fawn get stuck, clumsily leap out of patrol car

A baby deer gets stuck in a Marin County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
Marin County Sheriff's Office David Caraccio
Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

National

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.The College Statio