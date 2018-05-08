Raccoon and its 5 babies fall through living room ceiling, onto couch

A raccoon and its 5 babies fell through a living room ceiling and onto someone's couch, forcing the Albion Department of Public Safety to handle the situation.
Albion Department of Public Safety
