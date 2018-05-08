Mama raccoon and babies caught after falling through living room ceiling, video shows

A mama raccoon and four of her babies made a memorable entrance at one house in Sheridan Township, Michigan.
The animal family fell through the living room ceiling and onto a couch on May 4, police told MLive. The homeowner called local authorities that same day and asked for help removing the unwelcome guests.
A video released by the Albion Department of Public Safety shows that task was far from easy.
In the video, a police officer and firefighters are seen trying to corral the mother raccoon.
A broken ceiling on top of her, the critter fights back against the officials trying to capture her — even biting a firefighter in the process before running into a closet.
"Oh, she's mad," someone is heard saying. "Lord Jesus!"
Police told Fox 17 that the bit firefighter received a rabies shot to be safe.
The video then shows the calm and peaceful baby raccoons relaxing on a couch.
"'Sup, little dudes," the officer asks.
Then it's back to capturing their mama. An officer is seen using a dog catch pole to grab the eldest raccoon and put her in a cage.
All four babies and their mom were then transported back into the wild, according to The Detroit News. No one else was injured.
Another police encounter with raccoons didn't turn out as peacefully. A video posted on Facebook shows cops continuing to run over a raccoon until it died in Ravena, New York. Police said they had received “numerous calls about a rabid raccoon."
And in December, a 4-month-old girl in Philadelphia, had to receive a rabies shot after her parents say a raccoon dragged her off a bed and across the room. The baby, Journi Black, had blood covering her face and pajamas and needed 65 stitches.
“What was he going to do?” the child's uncle, Kenny McDuffy, asked WPVI. “Eat her? Kill her?"
