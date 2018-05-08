SUV was sinking in an alligator-infested lake. Texas cops jumped in to save the driver

SHARE COPY LINK After a woman fell asleep behind the wheel around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, she plunged into a small lake known as a home to snakes and alligators. Several Sugar Land, Texas police jumped into the water to save her. Sugar Land Police Department Aggregated by Matthew Martinez

