Teen set fire to a home with her baby inside — and texted pics to her boyfriend, Texas cops say

Police in San Antonio believe Israel Reyes let a recent fight with her boyfriend get the better of her.
Now her boyfriend and her 2-month-old baby are displaced while Reyes, 18, remains in the Bexar County Jail after police say she set fire to the home they shared late Monday night on the city's West Side.
According to the San Antonio Express-News, citing a police affidavit, Reyes stayed at the couple's home on Ruiz Street with the baby following an argument with her boyfriend. Throughout the afternoon, Reyes allegedly sent her boyfriend threatening texts saying she would destroy property within the home.
The first casualty was a destroyed television, which the boyfriend discovered upon his return to the couple's home Monday afternoon. He later called police to perform a welfare check on Reyes and the baby, according to KABB.
Throughout the day, Reyes destroyed more and more property, KSAT reported. She allegedly escalated her aggression that night, first texting her boyfriend a photo of a small fire in the kitchen, using what looked like a towel and a roll of toilet paper.
All while the infant was inside the home.
Minutes later, she sent another text with a photo of the same fire, "in a larger state of combustion," according to the affidavit. Firefighters responded to the blaze just before midnight, rescuing Reyes and her baby.
Initial reports of the fire said it appeared that some rags had caught fire inside the home. Reyes was immediately questioned early Tuesday morning by arson investigators.
She was arrested Thursday and remained in jail Saturday on $30,000 bond, according to jail records.
"[Reyes] intentionally started a fire with the knowledge that the fire was located on property belonging to another and was reckless about whether the burning would endanger the lives of her infant daughter and persons living in the adjoining properties," the affidavit says, according to the Express-News. "Additionally, the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct that placed her child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment."
