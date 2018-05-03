He told his wife he was hiking but checked into a luxury hotel. It could cost big-time

Communication is important for any relationship to thrive.
It's also a good way to avoid paying thousands of dollars for an unnecessary search and rescue operation.
According to NH1, one man named Christophe Chamley learned that the hard way after New Hampshire officials say he decided to cut his day hiking trip short on April 22 and check into the luxurious Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods.
But there was just one problem: His wife called 911 just before 4 a.m. April 23 after Chamley didn't return from what was supposed to be a day trip, according to The Concord Monitor. She said her 70-year-old husband set out to hike on Mount Adams and Mount Jefferson, officials allege, and that he also suffers from a medical condition.
Col. Kevin Jordan, head of the law enforcement division of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, told The Concord Monitor that around two dozen people, a helicopter from the National Guard and a snowcat were used in the hurried search for Chamley.
“You gamble based on the information provided by you," he said. "Because of his age – 70 – we were told he had a medical condition, was up on the highest peaks in the Northeast, 24 hours overdue, and hiking alone.
"When he’s 24 hours over, we don’t wait."
Chamley told The Union Leader that he sent his wife a text message saying he would be spending the night in the hotel — but he didn't check if it was sent. So Chamley went to bed, he said, completely ignorant of what was happening.
“It’s very unfortunate that this message wasn’t received," he told The Union Leader, "and that I didn’t check after that."
Jordan said that mistake could cost him big-time, as he is "more inclined" to charge the Chamley for the whole effort. You can be charged for a search and rescue in New Hampshire if you are judged to be negligent, according to The Concord Monitor.
Fish and Game Lt. Wayne Saunders explained why Chamley could be paying thousands of dollars.
“We have to have all the winter stuff, winter equipment, and specialized people to go above the treeline this time of year," Saunders told The Union Leader. "When we call a helicopter it’s pretty serious, especially a National Guard helicopter.
“It’s a very big expense for us. But life — we put the ultimate price tag on that and pull out all the stops.”
Despite the potential hefty price tag, Chamley said he's still impressed with the speed in which Fish and Game officials tried to save him.
“Everybody at Fish and Game had a superb, extraordinary, and professional care,” he told The Union Leader. “They were, of course, a little upset, but after that they were very caring.”
