Police release bodycam of officers searching for Vegas shooter

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released some officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Las Vegas Metro Police
Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.The College Statio

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.