Military plane crashes in Savannah area, officials say. 2 reported dead

Law enforcement officials confirmed reports of a plane crash at Georgia Highway 21 in Garden City before noon on Wednesday.
Savannah Fire Department reported that the plane is a C-130 military plane.
The Chatham County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of the crash about 12:45 p.m., according to deputy coroner Tiffany Williams.
Williams said the Coroner's Office had been informed by officials at the scene that there were two fatalities, but that Coroner's Office had not confirmed the deaths.
Pooler Police Department confirmed on Facebook that there were five people on board the aircraft.
Gregory Martin, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane belonged to the Puerto Rico National Guard and was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
Chatham County EMS confirmed that the plane crashed at the intersection of the highway and Crossgate Road and that the roads, along with other side roads, were shut down.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, northbound traffic on Interstate 95 was backed up from I-16 to just north of Pooler.
About an hour after the crash, the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport said some flights were beginning to be affected. Airport officials urged passengers to check with their airline prior to their flight. They also advised travelers to avoid Highway 21.
Chelsea Sinclair, who works at a nearby Parker's, said the store shook when the plane crashed.
"It went nose-first down," she said. "We're hearing it was a military passenger plane"
"We were seeing a bunch of black smoke, but now it's just EMS and fire trucks and police," she said.
Garden City Police Department said sections of Highway 21, Highway 25 and side roads in the area will be shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Mariah Majors, an employee at the Carey Hilliard's on Highway 21, said she could see smoke in the air but could not see the plane.
"There was a loud boom, and our lights flickered on and off," Majors said. "I turned around about two to three minutes later and saw tons of smoke."
Major said traffic around noon was slowing down in front of the establishment, which was about a mile and a half south of the crash on Highway 21.
Comments