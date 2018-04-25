First came the pepper spray. Then the Taser. Then another dose of pepper spray, Okla. cops say

Police in Oklahoma City say it took two shots of pepper spray to the face, and a Taser for good measure, to get Jeremy Wayne Hughes in the back of a cop car Tuesday night.
But that's not why his face appears to be a bright shade of pink, bordering on purple, even, in his booking photo from Oklahoma County Jail. According to one Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman, that was the work of the springtime Oklahoma City sun.
"I believe the color of his face is due to Mr. Hughes being in the sun. It was a sunny day on April 24 in Oklahoma City," Officer Robert Matthews, a department spokesman, told McClatchy. "There have been times where a person's skin will have a slight irritation due to the spray. Mr. Hughes' face was washed off with water per protocol."
How did it get to that point, though?
According to Oklahoma City jail records, Hughes has no known address. He had likely been exposed to the elements all afternoon, before police say he stole several thousand dollars worth of tools at about 4:30 p.m. from a large tool box in the parking lot of a Golden Corral buffet restaurant along the Interstate 240 service road.
The high temperature in Oklahoma City Tuesday was 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But the sun's UV rays still have the ability to burn people's skin at similar temperatures, according to Consumer Reports.
Further compounding Hughes' problems with the law, police say he ran to a nearby apartment complex when they confronted him, KOKH reported.
When they caught up to him, one officer sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, but it had no effect, Matthews said.
Then Hughes allegedly struck the officer in the head with a stolen bag of tent poles, so another officer used the Taser on Hughes.
But again, it had no effect. It was only after the second shot of pepper spray to the face that Hughes went down enough to where the officers could arrest him.
The stun gun and pepper spray must have had some cumulative effect on him, though, because KOKH reported that before he was booked into jail, Hughes soiled himself. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, facing charges of assault and battery of a police officer and resisting arrest, according to jail records.
He remained in jail Wednesday on a $21,000 combined bond.
