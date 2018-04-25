'She would pray that he would stop.' Man repeatedly raped 7-year-old while mom worked, court says

The two little girls knew Charles Harris well. He would regularly baby-sit the two girls, ages 5 and 7, while their mother was working, and they even affectionately referred to the man as "Uncle" or "Pops," the Fulton County District Attorney's Office wrote.
Between December of 2015 and March of 2016, their mother took an overnight shift at work and trusted Harris to look after them, CBS 46 reported.
It was during this time prosecutors say Harris betrayed that trust.
Officials say Harris repeatedly crept into the room of the 7-year-old girl as she slept, then would "pin her down" and rape her, according to the district attorney's office.
“She would pray that he would stop," Assistant District Attorney Shaniqua Christian said in a news release. "She would cry silently because she didn’t want to wake her sister (who was in the same room). She was concerned Harris might rape her sister too."
The girl told her mother what Harris had allegedly done, and a forensic exam in May 2016 confirmed that Harris had raped and molested the child, according to the DA's office. The child was able to describe in "graphic" detail several alleged rapes, including some on the living room floor and some on her mother's bed, the DA's office wrote.
Harris pleaded guilty to similar charges 20 years ago in Cobb County, where he also allegedly raped a child he had been babysitting, the DA's office wrote. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that he was a registered sex offender.
The jury deliberated for only 25 minutes before convicting Harris of rape, child molestation and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
