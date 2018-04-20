Some reports allege that the moon will glow green due to the reflected light from the planet Uranus on April 20, the unofficial National Weed Day. Read about the fact-checked hoax that might be touted as a natural phenomenon.
Some reports allege that the moon will glow green due to the reflected light from the planet Uranus on April 20, the unofficial National Weed Day. Read about the fact-checked hoax that might be touted as a natural phenomenon. Twitter/Screenshot
Some reports allege that the moon will glow green due to the reflected light from the planet Uranus on April 20, the unofficial National Weed Day. Read about the fact-checked hoax that might be touted as a natural phenomenon. Twitter/Screenshot

National

No, mom, the moon won't glow green for the first time in 420 years. It's weed day

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

April 20, 2018 10:17 AM

Some people may be seeing green on Friday night, but it probably won't be the moon they're looking at.

Rumors have been swirling through Facebook and other social media that a very rare alignment of planets — which only happens once every 420 years — will cause the moon to glow green for 90 minutes.

The astronomy site EarthSky.org reported that "green moon" was the most searched-for term on its site over the last few weeks, and searches across the web have been shooting skyward since March.

Such a fascinating celestial event would be something to see — if it were actually happening.

Unfortunately, there will be no green moon Friday night. The hoax can be traced back all the way to 2016, when people first began sharing it as a joke about April 20, or 'Weed Day.'

Snopes sniffed out the original post, which didn't actually mention April 20 at all and instead suggested Uranus would reflect its light onto the moon in May. The site tracked the joke's spread across the web after people began replacing the the original (fake) reasoning with the new weed-centric joke.

The number 420 has long been associated with marijuana, and so April 20 (4/20) has become a kind of informal holiday for pot enthusiasts.

To those familiar with the connection, the joke was fairly clear. But a lot of Twitter users say their uninitiated parents (or grandparents) are falling for the hoax — and they're the ones having to break the bad news.

But that doesn't actually mean a green moon is impossible. One actually was reported about 135 years ago, according to NASA — but it was caused by the drifting plumes of ash from a violent volcanic eruption, not a rare planetary alignment.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

More Videos

Barbara Bush no longer seeking medical help for declining health

Barbara Bush no longer seeking medical help for declining health

Pause
These penguins waddled their way over to the 'coolest' new habitat

These penguins waddled their way over to the 'coolest' new habitat

How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life

How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life

Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was

Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Hundreds lined up near Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to receive free marijuana joints. The event, planned as a show of support for pot legalization before President Donald Trump's inaugural address, garnered long lin Josh Magnessjmagness@mcclatchydc.com

  Comments  