Home with 'unbearable odor' had kids' underwear on the wall, Colorado cops say

When police arrived at the Englewood, Colorado, home last weekend, a “nearly unbearable odor” was coming from inside the house, authorities said.
Officers had responded to a report of a woman screaming, authorities said. A woman told them she was assaulted and locked in a shed in two brothers’ backyard, according to FOX 31.
But what police found inside the home Saturday led to charges against Daniel Paul Alberts, 65, and Timothy Alberts, 61, authorities said. A search found the home to be extremely filthy and infested with rats, maggots and other insects, 9News reported.
The brothers’ father, Gerald, was in the home, living in “uninhabitable conditions,” authorities said. The home was immediately condemned by the city, according to the news station.
Police also found boy’s underwear displayed on a wall in a basement bedroom, authorities allege, as well as other children’s undergarments on the floor, the Denver Post reported.
More children’s underwear was discovered in an upstairs bedroom, police said. Officers found sexually explicit photographs on multiple computers, the newspaper said.
The brothers told investigators they were pedophiles and looked at pictures and videos on their computers, arrest warrants said, the Post reported.
They were both were charged with neglect and sexual exploitation of a child, 9News reported.
Timothy Alberts has a record dating back to the 1980s that involves child sexual assault charges in Boulder, according to the news station. He pleaded guilty and got probation in that case.
Police are still investigating, the Post reported.
