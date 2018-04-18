He said it was play fighting, but she bit his ear off and said he 'killed her baby'

Portia Elaine Washington and her boyfriend had very different descriptions of their fight in an Austin, Texas Super 8 motel.
He said they were "play fighting," that the two were "fooling around," according to a arrest warrant affidavit cited by KXAN.
But Washington told a police dispatcher her boyfriend had "killed her baby." When police responded to a disturbance call from the hotel just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, he had blood dripping down his cheek and neck, coming from where his left ear should have been.
Washington had bitten it off, according to KEYE. The affidavit did not indicate that there was a baby present in the hotel room or elaborate on whether the couple had any children together.
The man "was holding his whole left ear in his hand as he was walking towards me," the responding officer wrote, according to the station.
Washington was charged with aggravated assault-family violence, a second-degree felony, according to jail records. By Wednesday afternoon, she had been released from Travis County Jail on bond.
"Where is my ear? What did you do?" her boyfriend shouted during the 911-call, according to KVUE.
But when police arrived, he told them there was no pain as blood streamed down the side of his face, according to KEYE. "One thing led to another" until she bit his ear off, he said, according to the affidavit.
The boyfriend was taken to Seton Hospital to have the ear sewn back on.
KVUE reported that Washington initially refused to give her account of what happened, saying she didn't remember the events that led up to her boyfriend losing his ear. She later admitted to biting the man's ear off later during a police interview, according to the station.
