'Daddy you're nasty': He shoved meat down his pants, exposed himself at grocery store, Texas cops say

First, Issac Milton was accused of stuffing a few packages of hamburger and steak down his pants.
But police in tiny Mart, Texas say things escalated quickly inside Read's Food Store on Saturday when Milton, 40, was confronted by the store manager.
"When the store manager asked him to hand him the meat products, in an act of bold defiance, Mr. Milton pulled down his pants, exposing his anus and genitals," according to an arrest warrant affidavit cited by the Waco Tribune-Herald. "Mr. Milton made a lewd gesture as to thrust his penis forward to the store owner."
The affidavit states that Milton was standing next to his 11-year-old daughter, and an off-duty Mart police officer in the store at the time of the incident overheard the girl say, "Daddy, you're nasty. Pull your pants up."
The off-duty officer's daughter, 9, and his wife also witnessed the incident.
Milton remained in McClennan County Jail Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and theft of property, according to jail records. On Monday, two felony charges of indecency with a child were added, since the two young girls witnessed the alleged incident.
His combined bond has been set at $12,000.
According to The Dallas Morning News, Milton has previously been convicted on several drug-related charges in both the Waco and Houston areas, as well as for assaulting a public servant in Copperas Cove.
