Barbara Bush no longer seeking medical help for declining health
Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the Bush family, said Sunday that Former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment. He said she will instead focus on comfort care.
Alexa Ard / McClatchy, AP
