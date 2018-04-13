Former NFL cheerleader says team discriminated against her because she’s a virgin

A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader has reportedly filed a discrimination complaint against both the team and the NFL, saying she was treated unfairly because she was a virgin, among other things.
According to the Washington Post, Kristan Ann Ware's complaint filed to the Florida Commission on Human Relations claims that she "faced hostility and retaliation from Dolphins cheerleading coaches and was discriminated against on behalf of her gender and religion."
It all stems from a bus ride during the team's trip to London during the 2015 season. The Post reported that some of the cheerleaders were talking about what songs they listened to while having sex. Ware told her fellow cheerleaders that she didn't have one because she was a virgin and, citing her religious beliefs, did not plan to have sex until she was married.
At her end-of-the-year review, according to the Post, Ware was told by both the cheerleading team director and the team's choreographer to stop discussing her virginity around the team, although Ware said she only brought it up when asked. Ware was also reportedly told to strip down to a bikini and be photographed during the meeting to make sure she was "calendar ready."
“After being exposed, and having my virginity [cast] in a negative way, I felt so vulnerable,” Ware told the newspaper. “It kind of crushed my spirit to change into a bikini after that comment was made. It took a piece of me.”
Ware left the team after the 2016 season.
In a statement, the Dolphins said: “We are seriously committed to providing a positive work environment for everyone associated with the organization. We hold every member of our organization to the same standards and do not discriminate as it relates to gender, race and religious beliefs.”
