Have you ever wanted to know what it would be like to ride around the luggage carousel at the Boise Airport? Ride along with luggage from Delta Flight 4508 from Seattle for a unique point of view. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com
National

Attention, Boise travelers: Alaska Airlines is shrinking the size of carry-ons

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

April 12, 2018 09:47 AM

Central Coast residents traveling to and from Seattle on Alaska Airlines will soon have to use smaller carry-on luggage.

According to a post on Alaska Airline's website, all passengers will be required beginning in June to use carry-on luggage that is no larger than 22 inches in length, 14 inches in height and 9 inches in width (including wheels and handles). The change goes into effect June 4.

The current maximum dimensions for carry-on bags are 24-by-17-by-10.

Alaska Airlines said its current carry-on bag size is larger than most other international and domestic airlines allow.

"We're changing our bag size allowance to make sure that your carry-on bag will be accepted aboard all the flights within your itinerary," Alaska said on its website. "This will help you avoid carry-on bag size conflicts and make connections with other airlines easier during your future trips."

Alaska Airlines also hopes the policy change will help fit more carry-on bags into the overhead bins. Passengers will still be allowed one personal item, such as a purse, briefcase or laptop computer.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

