A pit bull pooped on a front lawn — and sparked a violent brawl, Connecticut police say

A pit bull relieved itself on the front yard of a man’s Bridgeport, Connecticut home Saturday morning, sparking a “large fight” that left two men — and the dog — with stab wounds, police said. And everyone but the animal left in handcuffs.
It all started when Christian Rodriguez let his dog poop near Kirk Brown’s home, police said, the Connecticut Post reported. This angered Brown, according to authorities.
Brown and Rodriguez got into a fight over it, police said. A friend of Rodriguez’s, Ryan Bray, joined the fray, officers said, according to the newspaper.
Brown then pulled out a pocket knife and and stabbed Rodriguez, Bray and the dog, police said, News 12 reported.
Police got to the home and found the two men and the animal with stab wounds, police told the New York Post. No one was seriously hurt, News 12 reported.
Brown denied the stabbing, and told police he used a stick to defend himself while being attacked by Rodriguez and Bray, according to investigators, the New York Post reported.
The three men were taken into custody, the Connecticut Post reported. Brown was charged with cruelty to animals, assault and breach of peace. Rodriguez and Bray face assault and breach of peace charges, the newspaper said.
Dog poop has been the source of other violent altercations, and even killings, in the U.S. A man in Miami, Florida was accused of shooting and killing another man after an argument over a dog pooping in a yard in 2015, the Miami Herald reported.
