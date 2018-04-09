No, Joy Behar of ‘The View’ didn’t post to Twitter wishing for Trump’s death

A fake image of a Twitter post purporting to show “The View” co-host Joy Behar expressing her wish that President Donald Trump had died in a blaze Saturday at Trump Tower has gone viral.

A blaze broke out Saturday on the 50th floor of the president’s New York tower, killing resident Todd Brassner, 67, and injuring six firefighters, reported CNN.

Images of the purported Twitter post from Behar, dated Saturday, read, “Fire at Trump tower, one dead – Hopefully it’s Trump.” The image went viral Monday on Facebook and Twitter, with some posters claiming that Behar had since removed or deleted the post.







Did you see this before “Joy Behar “ took it down?? pic.twitter.com/HAoD1o844m — Linda Thomas (@lindathomas102) April 8, 2018

Again, why is @JoyVBehar not held accountable for her hate and threats?! And for heavens sake, why is she still on air?! #insanitypic.twitter.com/yAp6SRhdu9 — GRANDMA 2 ARMYMEDIC (@caterinagrove) April 8, 2018

The purported Twitter post also sparked a Change.org petition calling on ABC to fire Behar from “The View,” which had 51 signatures by Monday morning. That petition joins at least a dozen others on the site also calling on the network to fire Behar for various earlier comments, as well as ones seeking the dismissal of her other co-hosts or the entire show’s cancellation.

A Twitter post Sunday from “The View” denies the purported post from Behar, calling it “completely fabricated.” The post reads, “An image of what appears to be a tweet from @JoyVBehar commenting about the president has been circulating on social media. The tweet did not come from Joy and was completely fabricated.”

No manual retweets of the supposed original post by Behar can be found, and authentically cached or archived versions do not exist, reported hoax-debunking site Snopes.com, which ruled the report “false.”

Behar, 75, was one of the original co-hosts on “The View” in 1997. She left the show in 2013, but returned in 2015. She has apologized for comments in 2016 calling former president Bill Clinton’s sexual accusers “tramps” and in February for suggesting Vice President Michael Pence has a mental illness because he believes Jesus speaks to him.