After going to class without a bra, school tells Florida girl to cover up her nipples

SHARE COPY LINK Braden River High student Lizzy Martinez was called to the office and told her breasts were distracting. She was asked why she wasn't wearing a bra and told to put band-aids over her nipples. Tiffany Tompkins

Braden River High student Lizzy Martinez was called to the office and told her breasts were distracting. She was asked why she wasn't wearing a bra and told to put band-aids over her nipples. Tiffany Tompkins