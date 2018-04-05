Police allege that Antwann Miller, a 36-year-old from Portsmouth, Virginia, sexually abused a child under the age of 16 — and then twice tried to hire a hit man to kill the minor while he was in jail for the crime.
He sexually abused a minor — and looked for a hit man to kill the girl, Virginia cops say

By Josh Magness

April 05, 2018 08:55 AM

Antwann Miller is in jail for sexually abusing a minor, police say, but that didn’t stop him from trying to get some revenge.

A grand jury indicted the man from Portsmouth, Virginia, in November, after police arrested him in July and accused him of sex crimes against a girl under the age of 16, according to The Virginian-Pilot. He faced around 24 charges such as aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, police say, and remained at Hampton Roads Regional Jail while awaiting a court trial.

But jail didn’t prevent the 36-year-old from committing another crime against the unidentified minor, police allege. While behind bars, the inmate attempted to hire a hit man to kill his young victim, according to court documents obtained by WTKR. So the grand jury slapped him with additional indictments in March that include solicitation to commit murder, obstruction of justice and attempted capital murder for hire.

Police say it wasn’t a one-off thing, either, according to WAVY. The man tried to first hire a hit man in October while in jail, according to court documents, and then made a second attempt in December.

He’s set for a trial before a jury on June 26, WAVY reported.

Miller turned down an interview with WTKR, the outlet wrote, and his lawyer declined to comment because her client’s case is ongoing.

