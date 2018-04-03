Danny Diaz-Delgado wanted to buy his little brother a PlayStation 4 so they could both play video games, NJ.com reported.
National

He went to buy his brother a PlayStation. His body was found the next day, NJ cops say

By Crystal Hill

April 03, 2018 06:15 AM

Danny Diaz-Delgado wanted to buy his little brother a PlayStation 4 so they could both play video games, NJ.com reported.

When Diaz-Delgado, 20, found a seller on Facebook, he left his Trenton, New Jersey, home on March 23 to meet the person, the publication said.

But Diaz-Delgado never returned home that night, authorities said, NJ.com reported. And police say there was never a PlayStation 4.

His body was found the next day by a passerby, authorities said. He was face-down near a creek, with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face, The Associated Press reported.

Diaz-Delgado suffered multiple gunshot wounds, an arrest affidavit said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors, reported AP.

Authorities described his death as an execution-style killing, according to People.

Detectives later found an empty PS4 box at the home of Rufus Thompson during a search, the affidavit said. They also found a roll of pink duct tape and a television with a cut power cord, NJ.com reported.

The night Diaz-Delgado disappeared, he spoke with Thompson online and went to his bank’s ATM, withdrawing $240, authorities said. A picture of about $240 — in $20 bills — was posted on Thompson’s Facebook the same night, according to investigators, NJ.com reported.

Additional ATM transactions were made on Diaz-Delgago’s account later that night, totaling about $700 in cash, the affidavit said. Investigators say Thompson made two of three transactions, the publication said.

Thompson
Rufus Thompson is charged with murder, kidnapping and other offenses.
New Jersey Department of Corrections

Thompson, 29, was arrested Saturday at a friend’s house on murder, robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges, People reported. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney, AP said.

Thompson is a convicted felon who has served prison time in a 2013 burglary case, the Trentonian reported.

Diaz-Delgado, who has 12 siblings, was laid to rest on Saturday. His friends and family described him as a smart and positive person who was “full of Christ,” according to NJ.com. His obituary says he enjoyed sports, camping and track and field.

