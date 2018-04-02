‘She never saw it coming’: Stranger pummeled Muslim teen waiting at Michigan ER, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 105 Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was Pause 21 Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University 167 SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets 139 How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard 158 From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 148 Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 61 Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 49 Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 36 Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014 107 Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack. Court file video via Storyful

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack. Court file video via Storyful