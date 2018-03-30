Woman’s illegally parked car was towed. But her 2-year-old was still inside, NJ cops say

Yuqing Jiang, 46, went into a Chase Bank in Fort Lee, New Jersey to make a deposit before the branch closed at 6 p.m. on Monday, NJ.com reported.
She’d parked at a shopping center and left her sleeping 2-year-old daughter in the backseat, police said. Both the bank and the lot have signs warning drivers that parking at the shopping center is only for customers, NBC New York reported.
When Jiang left the bank, her car was nowhere to be found, police said. She called 911, and officers found out that ABC Towing had taken the vehicle, The Record reported.
Police say the company took the car to its facility located about a mile-and-a-half away, NJ.com reported. The car was towed because it had been parked illegally, police said.
The girl was found unharmed, under blankets and still asleep, police said. But authorities added that she wasn’t in a car seat, NJ.com reported.
ABC Towing owner Greg Makroulikis told NBC New York that police arrived with Jiang at the same time the car was brought in. He said Jiang was “visibly upset” but didn’t say much.
Makroulikis told the news station his company doesn’t look inside the cars they tow.
"...We don't go into cars,” he said. “We wouldn't have any reason to go into the car. We just got called to remove the vehicle, and we removed the vehicle as requested."
After Jiang was reunited with her daughter, she was arrested on child neglect and abuse charges, The Record said.
Jiang’s daughter is in the custody of her family members, NJ.com reported.
A mother in Charleston, West Virginia was charged in January with leaving her 1-year-old daughter alone in a car — while the woman was at a custody hearing concerning the child, police said.
