‘As good a pocket as any’: Naked man had baggie of crack cocaine in his ear, Alabama cops say

Better in his ear than elsewhere, deputies said.
A Birmingham, Alabama, man was arrested Thursday after Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies found him naked near his pickup around 4:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
As deputies approached, 36-year-old Warren Gunn III started to get back into the vehicle and put his clothes on, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies asked Gunn why he was naked, Gunn offered a compelling answer: He was covered in ants, he said.
“Deputies saw no ants, but noticed the man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Never miss a local story.
While deputies were escorting Gunn to their squad car near the Forestdale residence where they found him, they noticed something else about the suspect: Gunn had a small plastic baggie tucked in his ear.
Once it was removed, deputies found that the bag contained crack cocaine.
“I guess if you don’t have pants on, an ear is as good a pocket as any,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian told the Birmingham News. “It certainly could have been worse.”
Gunn was arrested on charges of public lewdness and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, deputies said, where he is also being held on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a separate drug charge.
Gunn is being held without bond, according to jail records.
Comments