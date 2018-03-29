Michael Kourosh Sadeghi
Michael Kourosh Sadeghi Thornton Police Department
Michael Kourosh Sadeghi Thornton Police Department

National

Neighbor shot man in the head, cops say. Fiancee says it’s for disciplining their dog

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 29, 2018 11:06 AM

Bruno, a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix, had jumped the 5-foot fence into the neighbor’s yard again, despite an electric wire and shock collar meant to keep him in his own yard. The dog, an incorrigible fence-jumper, was hanging by his red leash over the fence.

Dustin Schmidt, 32, pulled Bruno back over the fence into his own yard around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Thornton, Colo., and gave him a swat, his fiancee, Vicki Branaghan, 42, told KDVR. That’s when the neighbor, Michael Kourosh Sadeghi, 32, exploded, Branaghan said.

“Mike started screaming: ‘Did you hit that dog?’ ” she told The Denver Post. Schmidt tried to calm Sadeghi, but gave up and turned to walk back inside, Branagahn told the publication.

“Mike pulled the gun out and shot Dustin in the back of the head five times,” Branaghan told The Post. “I was just a few feet away. Mike turned around and walked back to his house as though nothing happened.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thornton police arrested Sadeghi on suspicion of first-degree murder a short time after officers found Schmidt dead in his back yard of multiple gunshots, officers told KCNC. Police told the station they are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

“I can’t fathom it,” neighbor Terri Van Fossen told The Denver Post. “They’ve always gotten along fine. There was no feud between them. Nothing,”

Schmidt was a manager at a warehouse in Longmont, Colo., Branaghan told the publication. She described her fiancee as “loud and funny,” and said he would eat Bruno’s food to persuade the dog to eat.

As the family copes with Schmidt’s death, it needs dog and cat food, along with someone to walk Bruno, reported KDVR.

Thornton, a suburb of Denver, has a population of about 136,000 people.

The neighbor who shot actress Salma Hayek's dog with a pellet gun near her Yelm ranch will not face charges, according to Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza, who held a brief press conference Feb. 29, 2016. Steve Bloomsbloom@theolympian.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University 21

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

Pause
SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets 167

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard 139

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 148

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 61

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 49

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school

Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014 36

Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores 107

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air 52

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

View More Video