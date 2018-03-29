Video shows smiling woman with 14-year-old grudge shoot man in the head, Wisconsin cops say

Melissa Sandrone blamed the co-owner of a car dealership in West Allis, Wisconsin, for a head injury she sustained in a motorcycle accident 14 years ago, police say.
So officers allege that the 45-year-old woman shot Matthew Tripi in the back of the head on March 10 at his work, according to Fox6. Tripi was putting air into a car’s tire, witnesses told police, before Sandrone trapped him in a car lot with her Jeep and started firing.
The shooting was caught on surveillance footage obtained by The Journal Sentinel.
The video alleges to show Sandrone pulling up in her Jeep Cherokee and blocking the exit of a car lot in M&M Motors. She begins to fire at Tripi, police say, and the man tries driving his car forward to escape the bullets. When that doesn’t work, the car dealership co-owner then backs up into the Jeep Cherokee, which prevented him from driving out of the lot.
After ramming into the Jeep, Tripi is then forced to drive next to Sandrone — who continues to fire at him — until he runs out of the car and into a nearby garage, police say. Witnesses told officers that they saw Sandrone smiling as she drove away from the dealership.
One worker at the dealership got into a car and chased after Sandrone, who police allege fired bullets at the man while both continued to drive. Officers say they eventually managed to capture the woman, who had a machete, an ax, multiple guns and the ancient book “The Art of War,” according to WISN12. More weapons were allegedly found at her house.
Back at the dealership, multiple people quickly called 911 as they tended to Tripi, who had been shot in the back of his head, Fox6 reported.
“A person with a handgun shot my brother and was in my lot staring at us,” that caller said. “Very quick. Send an ambulance.”
Another person called 911 and asked Tripi, who remained conscious after the attack, whether he recognized Sandrone.
“You are so lucky, dude,” that person said to the injured man while calling 911, according to Fox6. “Do you know the lady who shot you? No, he doesn’t.”
Tripi was rushed to the hospital and survived.
The Journal Sentinel reported that Tripi and Sandrone were in the same motorcycle riding group during that crash years ago.
She accused the man of grabbing her motorcycle’s handlebars, according to WISN. That resulted in Sandrone’s vehicle crashing, she alleged to police, and left her with a head injury.
Police arrested Sandrone, according to Fox6, and gave her two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, among other charges.
