Facebook video shows a driver hitting 130 mph. Texas police didn’t take kindly to that

Whoever shot the Facebook video did so while driving — no, speeding — at about triple the posted speed limit down an access road in Katy, Texas on Sunday.
It was posted with the caption-brag, "Danger is my middle name," to west Harris County resident Sean Yi's Facebook account.
The video has been removed from the platform, but not before Harris County law enforcement captured it and used it as probable cause to arrest Yi Tuesday on suspicion of reckless driving.
Sure, the beat is mellow on the song playing in the background of the video. But police say Yi was doing about triple the posted speed limit along Katy Highway, near Interstate 10 and Dairy Ashford in west Houston, according to KTRK.
In the video the driver's speedometer gets to nearly 130 mph, while whoever was on Yi's Facebook account boasted, "hitting 140 with one hand" and used hashtags like #infiniti #q60s #v8 and #twinturbos.
The video shows a driver weaving in and out of traffic on a stretch of highway with a posted speed limit of 45 mph.
Before law enforcement caught up with him, a news reporter from KTRK went to Yi's house and found an Infiniti Q60 parked outside.
"I don't want to say anything," YI told the station outside his front door. "Speak to my lawyer. Thanks, bye."
Just hours later, that's where Harris County deputies picked him up , according to KHOU.
The Houston Chronicle reported that Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap posted the video to Facebook. But Wednesday afternoon, after the story had gotten media publicity, it appeared to have been taken down.
