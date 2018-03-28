Some conservatives compare the Parkland teens protesting for gun control to Nazis

SHARE COPY LINK After organizing the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are ready to tackle what's next in the gun debate. "We're students... This is our test now, and we definitely studied," Alexa Ard / McClatchy Jason Boatright

