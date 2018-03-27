Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit. Utah State Patrol
Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit. Utah State Patrol

National

‘Everything was black’: Car hit Utah trooper and sent him flying, dashcam video shows

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 27, 2018 06:04 PM

It’s the last thing Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley remembers.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I’ve been hit. I’ve just been hit. Holy crap,’” the trooper said Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

Brenchley had been responding to “slide-offs” in the snowy weather in northern Utah on Sunday when a car hit him from behind, ABC News reported.

Dashcam video released by the state Department of Public Safety shows Brenchley walking toward a vehicle that appears to be disabled and suddenly getting struck by a dark-colored sedan. The impact sends him flying through the air and into the car he was walking toward before he lands beside it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brenchley said Tuesday at a news conference held at a hospital that “everything was black” after he was struck, the Deseret News reported. Then he woke up and “saw snow.”

“It felt like a weird dream,” he said.

Brenchley didn’t realize how hard he’d been hit until he saw the video, ABC News reported.

The 13-year law enforcement veteran said the motorist was hysterical when she approached him and repeatedly apologized, ABC News reported. “She’s not to be vilified,” Brenchley said.

“She did make a mistake, and I think she’s learned from it,” he said, according to the Deseret News. “She won’t make that mistake again, I’m fairly certain.”

The trooper suffered four broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and a road rash on his face, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

But the husband and father of four said he’s fortunate to be alive, the newspaper reported.

“It’s miraculous, though, that this is all I have, considering what we saw [on the video],” Brenchley said.

Brenchley is expected to recover, the Deseret News reported. And he has a message for motorists: Slow down.

“There’s more at stake than just driving down the road,” he said. “There are people with families. We’re all trying to get home.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard 139

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

Pause
From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 148

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 61

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 49

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school

Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014 36

Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores 107

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air 52

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation 45

FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

View More Video