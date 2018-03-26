Department store security spotted 2 women taking clothes. Then it got ugly, Lexington video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 139 How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard Pause 158 From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 148 Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 61 Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 49 Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 36 Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014 107 Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores 52 Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air 45 FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation 124 Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police

A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police