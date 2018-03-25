8-year-old’s hearing aid was taken from her, SC cops say. Dad’s charged with cruelty

The father of an 8-year-old girl, and the father's girlfriend, have been charged with child cruelty after the duo refused to give the child her hearing aid for more than two months, police in York County said.
Jerimahah Cory Martin, 29, of York remains in the York County jail on charges of child deprivation and felony child neglect, police and jail records show. He is being held on a $8,200 bond.
Martin's girlfriend, Joy Cristina Glenn, 28, of Rock Hill, was charged with child cruelty. Glenn was released Thursday from the York County jail on a $465 personal recognizance bond, jail records show.
The child, who was not identified by police, has hearing aids in both ears. Not having the second hearing aid that Martin and Glenn are charged with withholding affects the girl's speech and awareness, as well as her hearing, police said.
Deputies were alerted early in March when the biological mother of the girl told officers the $1,800 hearing aid was being kept from the child.
Police talked to Glenn March 13. Glenn agreed to meet deputies at a Fort Mill store to give police the hearing aid, an incident report states.
However, Martin refused to return the hearing aid, and police found him and arrested him, police said.
