National

If you see this man with a ‘dork’ tattoo on his neck, the FBI would like to talk

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

March 24, 2018 08:09 AM

Keep an eye out for a man with a pretty recognizable tattoo on his neck.

The FBI issued that warning on a wanted flier for Shawn Frederick Weatherhead, a 45-year-old man, after they say he called FBI offices across the country about 1,000 times and made threats to kill people at least three times.

The former tattoo artist has proved elusive as he has ties to Reno, Nevada, and Eugene, Oregon, the FBI wrote, but the “dork” tattoo etched upon his neck is a dead giveaway that he’s a wanted man.

His numerous calls to the FBI started in December 2015, the FBI alleges. Weatherhead threatened to kill people on three calls during the first two days of April 2017, according to the FBI, and received a charge of interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another in October.

He now has a federal warrant out for his arrest after making his many calls from places in California, Nevada and Oregon, the FBI says.

The FBI asks for you to alert one of their offices if you see Weatherhead, who they allege carries around a switchblade knife and is often high on illegal narcotics. He’s described as white and 5-foot-6-inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He’s not the first wanted man with a noticeable tattoo.

Corey Hughes, a 27-year-old man from Stockton, California, ran away from his inmate work crew on November 27, police alleged.

It took police about a month to locate and arrest Hughes, who has a skull tattoo on his face.

