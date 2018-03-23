He posed as a caregiver to kill an 81-year-old, and there could be more victims, Texas cops say

Police in four North Texas cities will comb through more than 750 unattended deaths of elderly women to see if they can be tied to a man already charged with capital murder in the death of 81-year-old North Dallas residend Lu “Kim Harris.”
Police believe Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, 45, suffocated 81-year-old Lu “Kim” Harris in her apartment on Tuesday.
Plano police were following Chemirmir in another case – the attempted murder of a 91-year-old woman – when he tossed a jewelry box in a dumpster in Far North Dallas. After they arrested him on outstanding warrants, Dallas police found a name on the jewelry box that led them to Harris’ address in the 6600 block of Warm Breeze Lane.
“Evidence at the scene indicated (Harris) may have been suffocated with a pillow,” Plano Chief of police Gregory Rushin said at a news conference Friday. “As it was in the Plano offense.”
UPDATE: Multi-agency press conference related to arrest of capital murder suspect Billy Chemirmir.Posted by Plano Texas Police Department on Friday, March 23, 2018
“He told the [Plano] victim, ‘go to bed and don’t fight me,’ ” Plano Chief of Police Gregory Rushin said at a Friday news conference. “She complied and the suspect put a pillow over her face, causing her to lose consciousness, and he then stole her jewelery.”
With Chemirmir was in custody at Dallas County Jail, Frisco police then served a warrant against him for attempted capital murder in a third incident – the assault of a 93-year-old woman. In that case, a man forced his way into the woman’s home, pushed a pillow over her face and stole jewelery from her.
“He knocked a 93-year-old woman to the floor from her walker and smothered her with a pillow,” Rushin said. “Who does that?”
Richardson police and Plano police are investigating other deaths under similar circumstances.
“Suspect Chemirmir has worked as a healthcare worker and has a history of impersonating maintenance personnel at a retirement community in Dallas,” Rushin said. “Chemirmir uses his healthcare experience to his advantage in targeting and exploiting seniors.”
Dallas assistant police chief David Pughes said at the news conference that Chemirmir had been in the Dallas area since at least 2010. As part of the investigation, Dallas police will begin searching through unattended deaths of elderly women that fit the pattern of the more recent attacks in North Dallas, Plano and Frisco.
“We’re worried that we could have more [cases]” in Dallas, he said. “We will go back to the very first time we have any kind of record in the Metroplex of him and begin searching from that point forward.”
Rushin said there was no evidence suggesting anyone else was involved in the initial crimes in Dallas, Plano, Frisco and Richardson. The police departments in those cities have set up a joint hotline for tips on this case.
They encourage anyone with a deceased family member whose death may fit into similar circumstances to call (972) 941-5785.
