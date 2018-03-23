National

Critics pounce after Kellyanne Conway says to eat ice cream instead of taking drugs

By Scott Berson

March 23, 2018

Kellyanne Conway, the adviser to President Donald Trump who is the White House official helping oversee the administration’s response to the opioid crisis, suggested in a speech to youths Thursday that one way they could avoid becoming addicted is to eat ice cream and french fries instead.

“On our college campuses, your folks are reading the labels, they won’t put any sugar in their body, they don’t eat carbs anymore, and they’re very, very fastidious about what goes into their body,” Conway said. “And then you buy a street drug for $5 or $10, it’s laced with fentanyl, and that’s it.”

She went on to say that as an older adult, her advice to the young listeners was to “eat the ice cream, have the french fry, don’t buy the street drug. Believe me, it all works out.”

Audience members laughed before Conway moved to promoting a new website where people could share stories of their experience with drugs.

If audience members took it as a joke, critics on Twitter did not.

“Next time I visit the two relatives I've lost to opioids, I'll leave ice cream and fries on their graves,” one person wrote. Another joked that he he could “confirm” that “free-basing ice cream and eating one French fry is way more euphoric than one of the strongest opioids on the market.”

Immediately after the forum, Conway gave an interview to The Daily Signal in which she touted a plan to broadcast public service announcements and ads about drug addiction, emphasized the need for a border wall and said the president was “focused on treatment.”

Fentantyl is an opioid drug several times stronger than heroin and as many as 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is sometimes cut into other, less powerful drugs to save dealers money.

Conway has been leading the administration’s agenda on opioids, to mixed results.

Former officials told Politico in February that Conway appeared to have sidelined drug policy experts in favor of political staffers with little experience, though some lawmakers said it helped to have an adviser with such close ties to Trump working the issue.

