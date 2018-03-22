Pence’s daughter is ‘happy’ to buy parody book about her family’s pet rabbit being gay

Charlotte Pence, daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, says “we can all get behind” comedian John Oliver’s latest book, which depicts her family’s pet rabbit Marlon Bundo as gay.

She even told The Hill that she bought the book.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” is a parody of a book written by Charlotte Pence and illustrated by her mother and second lady of the United States Karen Pence, according to The Daily Beast. The Pences’ book, titled “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,” aims to teach children about the office of vice president through the eyes of the family’s adorable bunny.

Oliver, known for political humor, said that he released the book as a way to mock Pence for his positions on LGBTQ issues. His book follows Marlon Bundo as he tries to get married to another gay rabbit, according to the Indianapolis Star, while a stink bug meant to be similar to Pence argues that same-sex unions aren’t valid.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Profits from the original book will go toward a pair of organizations — one against human trafficking and another for children with cancer. And according to The Huffington Post, money from Oliver’s book will benefit an AIDS charity and the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to reducing the suicide rate for LGBTQ teenagers.

That’s why Charlotte Pence said she shelled out some money to get a copy of Oliver’s story.

“He’s giving proceeds of the book to charity, and we’re also giving proceeds of our book to charity,” she told The Hill, “so I really think that we can all get behind it.”

The vice president’s daughter also took to Twitter to say she’s “happy to support charities and important causes.”

“I also want to support those charities,” she added to The Hill. “I really mean that.”

Happy to support charities and important causes https://t.co/97yHSFk7mZ — Charlotte Rose Pence (@charlipence) March 21, 2018

It appears she isn’t the only one to purchase the book. On Monday, Oliver’s book was sold out and No. 1 on Amazon.com, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, the Pences’ book sat at No. 11 overall.

“I mean, I think you know, imitation is the most sincere form of flattery in a way,” Charlotte Pence said on Fox Business Network. “But also, in all seriousness, his book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind.

“We have two books giving to charities that are about bunnies, so I’m all for it really.”

Pence, who described himself as a “Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order,” has a past of comments and decisions that anger many in the LGBTQ community, according to Time Magazine. He said being gay is a choice and argued that “societal collapse was always brought about following an advent of the deterioration of marriage and family” in 2006 while supporting a constitutional amendment to define marriage as between one man and one woman.

He also opposed repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, which barred LGBTQ people from openly serving in the military, and signed into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as Indiana governor in 2015. Critics argued that the law would allow business owners to refuse to serve LGBTQ people because of religious objections to their sexuality, according to The Washington Post, but lawmakers passed a revised version of the law that said you can’t “deny service to anyone on basis of sexual orientation, race, religion or disability.”